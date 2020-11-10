Westport Police Department Welcomes Officer Dominique Carr

(Westport, CT) – The Westport Police Department proudly announces the addition of Dominique

Carr to its ranks effective today, Monday, November 9, 2020. Due to current COVID-19

restrictions, Officer Carr was officially sworn in at police headquarters this morning at a private

ceremony attended by First Selectman James Marpe and Police Chief Foti Koskinas as well as

friends and family.

Officer Carr joins us from the Windsor Police Department, where he has served the town with

distinction since November of 2018. Carr is a native of Hartford, Connecticut, and a graduate of

Cromwell High School. Carr is also a 2018 graduate of Western Connecticut State University,

where he successfully obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Justice and Law Administration.

An avid athlete, Carr played football at the University. Upon completing his studies, he joined the

Windsor Police Department, where he has since been assigned to their patrol division.

Officer Carr fills a vacancy created by the recent departure of one of our officers. He will have

to successfully complete a modified field training and familiarization program where he will be

required to learn department policies and procedures before being assigned to our patrol division.

Chief Koskinas adds, “Today we are very excited and proud to welcome Officer Carr to our

Westport Police Department family. He brings with him an impressive educational background and

the valuable experience derived from serving another community, both of which will serve him well

as he transitions into his new role.”

First Selectman Marpe adds, “Westport is honored for Officer Carr to join our community. I am

confident that he will continue the department’s well-established tradition of providing the highest

level of service to our residents and visitors.”

The Westport Police Department would also like to thank the representatives from the Board of

Selectmen, Representative Town Meeting, Board of Education and TEAM Westport who assisted us

in the interview and selection process of candidates for this vacancy.

Please join us in warmly welcoming Officer Carr to the Westport Police Department and wishing

him future success in his new career.