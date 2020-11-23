Westport News: Larceny

At approximately 6:53pm on Thursday August 13, 2020, officers responded to Ulta
Beauty, 1365 Post Road East, on a report of a shoplifting incident. Employees of the store
reported that three individuals entered and had begun loading up a hand basket with
numerous bottles of cologne and perfume. The three suspects then ran out of the store to a
waiting vehicle without paying for the merchandise, fleeing the immediate area prior to
officers’ arrival. The total loss due to theft was estimated to be over $6,000.00. Through
investigation, that included the review of surveillance footage as well as information sharing
with other law enforcement agencies, detectives were able to identify the three suspects in this
incident. One of these suspects was identified as Jahliil Parrott. An arrest warrant was sought
and granted for Parrott in connection with this investigation.
On Friday November 20, 2020, Parrott was taken into custody at Hartford Superior
Court in connection with this active warrant for his arrest. He was then transported to
Westport Police Headquarters for processing. Per the warrant, he was charged with 53a-124
Larceny Third Degree and 53a-48(53a-124) Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Third Degree. Bond
was court set as a written promise to appear. Parrot is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk
Superior Court on the morning of Friday December 18, 2020.
