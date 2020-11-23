Westport News: Larceny

At approximately 6:53pm on Thursday August 13, 2020, officers responded to Ulta

Beauty, 1365 Post Road East, on a report of a shoplifting incident. Employees of the store

reported that three individuals entered and had begun loading up a hand basket with

numerous bottles of cologne and perfume. The three suspects then ran out of the store to a

waiting vehicle without paying for the merchandise, fleeing the immediate area prior to

officers’ arrival. The total loss due to theft was estimated to be over $6,000.00. Through

investigation, that included the review of surveillance footage as well as information sharing

with other law enforcement agencies, detectives were able to identify the three suspects in this

incident. One of these suspects was identified as Jahliil Parrott. An arrest warrant was sought

and granted for Parrott in connection with this investigation.



On Friday November 20, 2020, Parrott was taken into custody at Hartford Superior

Court in connection with this active warrant for his arrest. He was then transported to

Westport Police Headquarters for processing. Per the warrant, he was charged with 53a-124

Larceny Third Degree and 53a-48(53a-124) Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Third Degree. Bond

was court set as a written promise to appear. Parrot is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk

Superior Court on the morning of Friday December 18, 2020.

