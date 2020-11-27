Westport Police Department Announces 2020 Holiday Toy Drive

(Westport, CT) The Westport Police Department Local Union #2080 in

partnership with the Westport Police Benevolent Association are

excited to announce the commencement of the Holiday Toy Drive, an

annual event that provides toys to underprivileged children throughout

Fairfield County as well as both to Bridgeport and Saint Vincent’s

Hospitals.

This program has been extremely successful in the past, allowing for

thousands of toys to be distributed to children who otherwise would

have none. We again ask for your continued support and generosity to

help make this year’s drive a success. By donating, you are guaranteed

to bring holiday joy to so many deserving children.

Weather permitting, Westport Police Officers will accept new,

unopened, and unwrapped toys, as well as cash donations, in the

parking lot of ASF Sports & Outdoors, located at 1560 Post Road East,

Westport, on the following Saturdays and Sundays: December 5 th , 6 th ,

12 th and 13 th between the hours of 9:00AM and 5:00PM. Officers

volunteering on site will be wearing personal protective equipment and

can accommodate the contactless drop off of donations. While it may

look a bit different this year, COVID-19 will not stop us from spreading

holiday cheer!



Another significant change to please note is that due to building access

restrictions implemented in response to the current pandemic, donations

unfortunately cannot be accepted at Westport Police Headquarters or at

Westport Town Hall as they have been in the past. Despite this change,

new donation locations have been added at several local businesses.

Collection boxes will be set up from the present date until December

14, 2020 at the following Westport stores:

ASF Sports & Outdoors 1560 Post Road East www.shopASF.com or (203) 255-4460

Awesome Toys and Gifts 429 Post Road East www.awesometoys.com or (424) 293-7663

The Toy Post 180 Post Road East www.thetoypostct.com or (203) 557-8888

Donations at these locations can be made remotely and/or in person.

Please consult these individual businesses for their hours of operation.

Any other questions can be directed to Corporal Albert Nowinski via e-

mail at ANowinski@WestportCT.gov or (203) 341-6000.

We would like to thank in advance all of our continually generous

donors. We once again look forward to seeing many of you at ASF

Sports & Outdoors. Best wishes to all for a happy, safe and healthy

holiday season from the Westport Police Department!

