$722k Firefighter Grants

Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04) announced that four fire departments in Southwest Connecticut will receive Assistance To Firefighters Grants (AFG) totaling $722,654 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The grants, awarded to the Bridgeport, Fairfield, Oxford, and Shelton Fire Departments, will ensure Southwest Connecticut fire departments have the training and resources they need to provide life-saving services.

“Public investment in our fire departments will improve the safety of our community for years to come,” said Congressman Jim Himes. “The brave men and women who staff our fire departments deserve the most up-to-date equipment and training to save lives and keep themselves safe. I’m happy to see federal funding protecting the life and safety of Southwest Connecticut residents.”

“The department has seen record turnover and many of our newer Officers (Lieutenants and Captains) are new in their role,” said Chief Thode, Fire Chief of the Bridgeport Fire Department. “This grant will allow us to train our officers in everything from Firefighter safety, leadership, management skills even report writing. The continued support and advocacy of Congressman Himes allows Bridgeport Firefighters access to some of the top levels of training that they would not normally have access to. Along with Sen Blumenthal and Murphy, the Connecticut Fire Service is truly fortunate to have such an active and effective Federal Delegation.”

“The Fire Act Grant for these Automatic External Defibrillators and Cardiac Compression Devices ensures that wherever you are in Fairfield, you will never be more that 4 minutes away from the best pre hospital care possible,” said Denis McCarthy, Fire Chief of the Fairfield Fire Department. “Our Firefighters are trained and equipped to provide the absolute best chance of a positive outcome for those who suffer a trauma or medical emergency. We are grateful to Congressman Himes for his continued support of the Fire Act Grant program. In this case that support translates to saving lives.”

“The personal protective equipment provided by the AFG- S award will help to ensure that our 256 volunteer firefighters of the Shelton Fire Department will continue to be well protected as we adapt to all challenges placed upon America’s first responders,” said Francis T. Jones III, Fire Chief of the Shelton Fire Department. “Today’s, fire service requires an all hazard response team. As a team the Shelton Fire Department and Echo Hose Ambulance responds to fires, rescues, hazardous materials incidents, technical situations, natural disasters, and now pandemics. As we do each and every day our combined emergency services shall continue to meet these challenges to assist our community by the support of our elected local, state and federal leadership all working together to support America’s fist responders of Fire, EMS and Police.”

According to FEMA, the Assistance To Firefighters Grant works to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations. Click here to learn more about AFG.

Fire Department AFG Grant Amount Bridgeport $601,727 Fairfield $53,483 Oxford $6,714 Shelton $60,729