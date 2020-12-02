As Seen By A Financial Watchdog

I have known John Marshall Lee for over a decade. I got to know him through the few city council meetings I’ve covered. He is always there to point out oversights and things the city council should know. Some council see him as an annoyance, but John does his homework and I feel the citizens of Bridgeport would get a real eye-opener of the wheelings and dealings so I offered John his own column. Here is a little more background on him:

Born and schooled in New Haven, to age 21. Came to Fairfield to learn the

professional vocation of “people insurance” which morphed into a role as a

“financial listener”. After 23 years there in active community service moved to a

wonderful water view in Bridgeport for the most recent 33 years still active in

public service.

Doing It Local asked me to present a brief introduction to my writing efforts.

While I have penned poetry occasionally, a Psalm as a part of a spiritual practice,

and addresses to elected City bodies, blogs and letters, my theme often relates to

the way we set expectations or form customs, as distribute rights, levels of

power, and habits (locally or wider and to organizations which people follow).

What I hope to encourage is public attention to principles and responsibilities, to

the funds that are spent or budgeted when political bodies make decisions that

call on taxpayers. Oversight is necessary on a variety of fronts yet is not routinely

and formally respected or called for, I believe.

Specifically, I attempt to gather some current information and data, then

“compare and contrast” the story to what might be, often asking questions that

have no currently completed narratives that answer those questions. I encourage

provisions of necessary information in the light of values like OPEN, believing that

when information is shared the citizen can fulfill a public role . ACCOUNTABILITY

encourages the provision of data from various times, or datasets, and perhaps a

contrasting chart to let the reader see the value of activity provided by the money

expended. Another marker called for is TRANSPARENCY which sees the

information as trustworthy in general and therefore not subject to much more

than routine research. The final value is HONEST. Only needs mention in a time

when “fake news” was not describing “fiction” but rather “fantasy” meant to

replace basic grounding, with continued learning and reflection.

I do a good deal of reading and recommend texts that offer value to young and

old. And while not a prophet or seer by any stretch, I believe actions do have

consequences. Since I ask many questions I closeout many of my works with the

words “Time will tell”.