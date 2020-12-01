Bridgeport Flu Shots

Bridgeport, CT –The Department of Public Health is urging residents to “Fight the Flu.” Any resident without insurance can schedule an appointment to receive a flu shot at the Communicable Disease Clinic, 752 East Main Street Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Residents with insurance can present their insurance card to any CVS or Walgreens pharmacy and get the flu vaccine free of charge.

Health Director Lisa Morrissey is encouraging residents to get vaccinated. “This year, it is even more important to get your flu shot. Flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of getting the flu and significantly reduces the risk for severe illness and hospitalization for those who do get the flu. This influenza season, hospitals, clinics, and doctors’ offices are likely to be busy caring for COVID-19 patients and other health needs. Getting a flu vaccine is another step you can take to help keep yourself and your loved ones healthy while helping to avoid a concurrent outbreak of the flu and COVID-19,” stated Director Morrissey.

In addition to the flu clinics, residents can follow prevention tips to “Fight the Flu” and stay healthy this flu season. (See Tips graphic above and link below.)

For more information and to schedule an appointment to receive a flu shot, call the Bridgeport Communicable Disease Clinic at 203-576-7468 and visit bridgeportct.gov/fighttheflu.

