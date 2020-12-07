Grants for Arts

State Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) is applauding the state’s release of $9 million in grants supporting 154 arts organizations statewide. Senator Moore is welcoming funding to five organizations in the 22nd district that will provide support to those impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations in Sen. Moore’s district receiving funds include:

Connecticut Chamber Choir, Trumbull, $5,600

Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Bridgeport, $39,200

Greater Bridgeport Symphony, Bridgeport $43,000

Klein Memorial Auditorium Foundation, Bridgeport, $58,500

Neighborhood Studios of Fairfield County, Bridgeport, $30,900

“From singing, to the theatre, to any form of art, it is important that we make sure those who depend on the arts are able to continue to do so,” said Sen. Moore. “The coronavirus pandemic has hit many hard including our arts community and with this funding, artists will be able to continue to participate in these programs. I appreciate Governor Lamont for thinking of artists who are struggling and helping out with these organizations.”

The funding is intended to support the Connecticut arts industry amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Performing arts centers, schools of the arts, and performing groups needing help in terms of survival or rehiring, or that have had to curtail operations due to the pandemic were eligible for these funds.

