Bridgeport Public Schools Announces

#Bridgeport, CT – Superintendent Testani announced that this Friday, December 11th, beginning at 9:30 AM, all students in the Bridgeport Public Schools will engage in an “Hour of Code” event. This time will be spent learning about Computer Science and how coding is now part of our everyday lives. We know that of the 19,000+ learners in Bridgeport Public Schools, there are future leaders in the field of Computer Science. Our goal is to engage these students as early as possible and expose them to skills learned through Computer Science.

We have all learned so much about the significance of the digital landscape over the past several months. Teachers and students engaging in remote teaching and learning because of COVID-19 has given us a new perspective on how much we the rely on technology and computers. We continue to see growth in technology across all industries. The advancement of artificial intelligence, and the use of coding continues to expand globally. Bridgeport Public Schools is committed to introducing our students to the vast learning and future opportunities through computer science education.

Bridgeport Public Schools has many people to thank for contributions to the “Hour of Code” event. Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona along with generous donations from the Dalio Foundation, were instrumental in bringing the necessary technology into the hands of our learners. Sacred Heart University, and great partnerships with Code.org and Project Future are also to thank for this opportunity.

Superintendent Testani, “We are very excited that our students have this opportunity to engage in computer science education and are hopeful to spark interest in our extremely talented learners who will go on to be successful in the growing technology industries.”

Updates from the “Hour of Code” event will be posted on the BPS district website.

