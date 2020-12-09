Bridgeport News: 10 Gas Cans Removed From Car After Man Makes Terror Threats

2020-12-08@11:49pm– #Bridgeport News: Police arrested a man for making terror threats on Main Street between Broad and Lafayette Boulevard, across from the Bijou and the parking garage. The bomb squad from Stamford as well as resources from the state police were called to the scene. A bomb sniffing dog checked the car and bomb technicians moved in. After a through search police opened the car and removed wires and tarps. They then removed at least 10 gasoline containers and one bottle labeled Purex. By 1am the area was confirmed safe to the fire department who were staged a couple blocks away. This is still breaking news and not a lot of details at this time.

