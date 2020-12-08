Bridgeport News: Man Dies After Neighbors Fear Giving CPR

UPDATE: 14 hours later Scott Appleby replied: Nothing was notated by BPD as to the cause but yes a party was found DOA by a party indicating party was blue and cold. Again, no further information as to the cause and nothing mentioned about COVID.

2020-12-07@10:45AMish– Monday morning, first responders received calls of an unresponsive male not breathing in the 200 block of Olive Street. Radio reports said that those on the scene were afraid to perform CPR on the man. There was no excuse given for them being afraid. When EMS arrived on the scene the man had already died. When I arrived, police detectives were just arriving. I emailed Bridgeport Police spokesperson Scott Appleby for confirmation and further details at 11:44 am but have not heard back from him.