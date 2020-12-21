Bridgeport News: Parking Ban and Trash

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport snow emergency parking ban is lifted as of today, Monday, December 21st, 2020. Residents may go to bridgeportct.gov/snow for the latest updates, information and resources regarding snow events. Residents that have a concern or issue with snow removal may report it on the city’s reporting app Bridgeport 311 or call 203-576-7130.

Sanitation and Recycling Collection

Bridgeport Public Facilities reports all trash and recycling resumes schedule

