2020-12-07@11:12am–#Bridgeport CT– Three reports of people being shot by either a pellet or BB gun this morning. Police say a person was shot by a pellet gun on East Main Street near Crescent Street. Another incident occurred at in the 700 block of Myrtle Avenue (pictured) where a man was shot in the left cheek (face cheek) and was taken to the hospital. Another person was shot at State and Iranistan Avenue but left before police or EMS arrived.