Carite In Stratford A New Concept In Car Sales

It was great meeting James and the team at Carite located at 2095 Barnum Avenue in Stratford on Friday. Carite is a new concept in selling used cars. There are no salespeople and no commission paid. James said they work together as a team to get you through the process with no haggling! All cars are only a few years old and all cars come with a CarFax history report as well as a 60 day, 3,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty. Shop all the cars online at: https://carite.com/ or call them at 203-864-6686 The staff is very friendly!