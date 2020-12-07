Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Carite In Stratford A New Concept In Car Sales

Posted on Posted in Uncategorized

It was great meeting James and the team at Carite located at 2095 Barnum Avenue in Stratford on Friday. Carite is a new concept in selling used cars. There are no salespeople and no commission paid. James said they work together as a team to get you through the process with no haggling! All cars are only a few years old and all cars come with a CarFax history report as well as a 60 day, 3,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty. Shop all the cars online at: https://carite.com/ or call them at 203-864-6686 The staff is very friendly!

Leave a comment