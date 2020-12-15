Bridgeport News: Police Promotions And Promotions

2020-12-15@11:30pm– Today, Bridgeport Police hosted an overdue award and promotion ceremony outside police headquarters at 300 Congress Street inside the police memorial. Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia said 10 members were promoted to detective and one officer to sergeant. Police also recognized two officers, Sergeant Neary and Officer Escoulin for heroism for being shot at during two separate incidents. Chief Garcia said today’s event was important because it increases the personnel ranks and helps better serve the community.