CONNECTICUT NATIONAL GUARD’S COVID-19 SUPPORT THROUGH MARCH

HARTFORD, CT)– Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has received notification from the White House that his request to extend the federal authorization of the Connecticut National Guard’s support to the State of Connecticut for its ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency has been approved through March 31, 2021. The federal government will provide the state with a 75 percent cost-share for this period.

Previously, the state was authorized to use the National Guard with a 100 percent federal cost share from April 2 through September 30. That authorization was renewed on October 1 at a reduced cost share of 75 percent and had been set to expire on December 31.

“From constructing mobile field hospitals, delivering PPE, supporting the needs of nursing homes, and assisting in the operations of testing sites, the Connecticut National Guard has been a critical component of our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Lamont said. “And it must also be noted that the Guard’s support goes beyond assistance to state government – this authorization means it can continue to help our towns, cities, and health care providers protect Connecticut residents and communities. I thank the Guard for its commitment to the citizens of Connecticut and the impact they’ve made here. I also want to extend my appreciation to our Congressional delegation for their advocacy on behalf of the state’s request.”

“This extension is vital to enable our Guard Soldiers and Airmen to continue to support the Department of Public Health and the people of Connecticut,” Major General Francis Evon, Adjutant General and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard, said. “This fight is still far from over and we all have a lot more work ahead of us.”

Since their initial mission began at the outbreak of the pandemic in March, more than 1,000 Connecticut National Guardsmen and members of the State Militia have been called to duty to support operations designed to enhance the state’s health care infrastructure. Tasks have included the erection of mobile field hospitals, delivery and distribution of millions of pieces of personal protective equipment, nursing home inspections and support, testing kit assembly and collection, and providing support for the “Farmers to Families” food box program.

Headquartered at the William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford, the Connecticut National Guard is comprised of over 5,000 men and women serving in the Air and Army National Guard.

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has received notification from the White House that his request to extend the federal authorization of the Connecticut National Guard’s support to the State of Connecticut for its ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency has been approved through March 31, 2021. The federal government will provide the state with a 75 percent cost share for this period.

Previously, the state was authorized to use the National Guard with a 100 percent federal cost share from April 2 through September 30. That authorization was renewed on October 1 at a reduced cost share of 75 percent and had been set to expire on December 31.

“From constructing mobile field hospitals, delivering PPE, supporting the needs of nursing homes, and assisting in the operations of testing sites, the Connecticut National Guard has been a critical component of our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Lamont said. “And it must also be noted that the Guard’s support goes beyond assistance to state government – this authorization means it can continue to help our towns, cities, and health care providers protect Connecticut residents and communities. I thank the Guard for its commitment to the citizens of Connecticut and the impact they’ve made here. I also want to extend my appreciation to our Congressional delegation for their advocacy on behalf of the state’s request.”

“This extension is vital to enable our Guard Soldiers and Airmen to continue to support the Department of Public Health and the people of Connecticut,” Major General Francis Evon, Adjutant General and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard, said. “This fight is still far from over and we all have a lot more work ahead of us.”

Since their initial mission began at the outbreak of the pandemic in March, more than 1,000 Connecticut National Guardsmen and members of the State Militia have been called to duty to support operations designed to enhance the state’s health care infrastructure. Tasks have included the erection of mobile field hospitals, delivery and distribution of millions of pieces of personal protective equipment, nursing home inspections and support, testing kit assembly and collection, and providing support for the “Farmers to Families” food box program.

Headquartered at the William A. O’Neill State Armory in Hartford, the Connecticut National Guard is comprised of over 5,000 men and women serving in the Air and Army National Guard.

This press release was made possible by: