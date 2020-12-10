Fairfield News: Bank Larceny Arrest Made

2020-12-10@2:42pm–Chase Bank at 1401 Post Road contacted Fairfield Police to report a male in their branch making several suspicious withdrawals from an account.

An investigation revealed that Igor Injomar Corporan (24 yo) of the Bronx attempted to make 4 withdrawals on the same day from a Chase Bank Account that did not belong to him. A $9,500.00 withdrawal was made by Corporan at the Bridgeport Chase Bank on 12/10/20. He then went to the Fairfield Chase Branch and withdrew $8,500.00, followed by an attempted withdrawal of $5,500.00, 45 minutes later at that same Fairfield Branch. Bank employees recognized the potential fraud and stalled that transaction while waiting for police. Officers arrived at the bank while Corporan was still inside.

There was a fourth withdrawal attempt that occurred between the Bridgeport and Fairfield withdrawals that police are still gathering information on.

The investigation revealed Corporan’s name was added to the victim’s Chase Bank account on 12/10/20 by a female purporting herself to be the account holder. That female presented a Pennsylvania Identification bearing the same name as the account holder and added Corporan as an authorized account user. When the bank grew suspicious of Corporan’s transactions, they contacted the account holder (a Michigan resident) who confirmed Corporan was not an authorized user and the account holder did not know Corporan.

Igor Injomar Corporan 10/04/1997 was arrested and charged with Larceny in the First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Third degree, and four counts of Forgery in the Third Degree.

He is currently being held on a $10,000.00 bond.