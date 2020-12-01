Fairfield News: Larceny And Other Charges

#Fairfield CT– Christian Rivera-Hernandez (19yo) of Bridgeport, was arrested and charged with Larceny 3rd Degree, Interfering with Police, and Misuse of Plates, after he was taken into custody driving a stolen vehicle. Rivera-Hernandez was also served two active warrants out of Bridgeport, each for Failure to Appear 1st degree.

On 11/23/2020 a resident of Kings Highway East reported his yellow Ford F150 which was parked on his property was stolen. That vehicle was entered into NCIC, a database that provides vital information to all law enforcement agencies across the country.

On 11/25/2020 Westport police notified surrounding towns that they have observed the yellow F150 matching the description of the stolen vehicle traveling Northbound on I-95 around 2am. State Police began following the vehicle shortly after the Westport notification. The operator of the stolen F150 failed to stop for state police, was traveling at a high rate of speed and began exiting the highway at exit 25 where Fairfield Police positioned themselves to deploy stop sticks (a device used to impede or stop the movement of wheeled vehicles by puncturing their tires). The stop sticks were successful in puncturing one of the vehicles tires, however the operator continued to drive on the flat tire, until he failed to negotiate a turn causing the vehicle to crash into a parked vehicle on Hanover Street in Bridgeport. The operator exited the vehicle and began running. He was quickly chased on foot and taken into custody by CSP, Bridgeport and Fairfield Police Officers.

The operator of the stolen vehicle was identified as Christian Rivera-Hernandez. He was charged with: Larceny 3rd Degree, Interfering with Police, and Misuse of Plates. He was held on a $1,000.00 bond for the above charges. It was discovered Rivera-Hernandez had two outstanding Bridgeport warrants, both for Failure to Appear 1st Degree. Each warrant accompanied a $25,000.00 court set bond. He has a court date of 12/9/2020.