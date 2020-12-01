Bridgeport News: Not So Neighborly

#Bridgeport CT– On Sunday, Bridgeport Police responded to the 700th block of Capital Avenue on a report of a neighbor dispute. On-scene BPD established an altercation between several neighbors. No weapons were present and no parties were stabbed however; there were parties observed to have various cuts and abrasions from a fight. Based on the facts and circumstances presented to BPD, Giovanny Salgado (DOB 10-3-1984) of Bridgeport was issued a Misdemeanor Summons with a promise to appear court date of 12/14/2020, for the violation of the following Connecticut General Statues (CGS): 53a-181: Breach of Peach, 2nd Degree, 53a-61: Assault, 3rd Degree, 53a-116: Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree. Dorca Pena (DOB 6-9-1978) of Bridgeport was issued a Misdemeanor Summons with a promise to appear court date of 12/15/2020, for the violation of the following Connecticut General Statues (CGS): 53a-181: Breach of Peace, 2nd Degree. A juvenile was also issued a juvenile summons for the incident.