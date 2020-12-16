Fairfield Storm Preps

As you are likely aware, our region is expecting some significant snow tonight into tomorrow. We anticipate 12-18 inches of snow, though the predictions show a broad range of possibilities. The storm is expected to begin around 5 PM tonight at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. There also may be some minor coastal flooding and wind gusts that could lead to possible power outages.

Fairfield’s Department of Public Works and Emergency Responders are prepared for this storm and I thank them for their service to our community to keep all of us safe. In light of the expected white out conditions and limited visibility, I urge residents to stay off the roads and to not park on the streets to allow DPW to plow safely. If you must travel, please exercise extreme caution.

Please see below for important tips, resources and information for residents.

Are you registered to receive Emergency Alerts from the Town of Fairfield?

Text FairfieldCT to 888777 and follow the prompts to enroll or go to fairfieldct.org/alerts.

Driving in Winter Conditions:

Slow down. It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow- covered surface.

Navigating Around Snow Plows:

Don’t crowd a snow plow or travel beside it. Snow plows travel slowly, make wide turns, stop often, overlap lanes, and exit the road frequently. However, the road behind an active snow plow is safer to drive on. If you find yourself behind a snow plow, stay behind it or use caution when passing.

What to Do in a Winter Emergency:

If you are stopped or stalled in wintry weather, follow these safety rules:

• Stay with your car and don’t overexert yourself.

• Put bright markers on the antenna or windows and keep the interior dome light turned on.

• To avoid asphyxiation from carbon monoxide poisoning, don’t run your car for long periods of time with the windows up or in an enclosed space. If you must run your vehicle, clear the exhaust pipe of any snow and run it only sporadically — just long enough to stay warm.

For additional Winter Driving Tips, including a vehicle safety checklist and information on tire safety, go to NHTSA.gov/winter-driving-tips

For winter storm preparation tips, go to fairfieldct.org/winterstorm.

