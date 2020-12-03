WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) applauded passage of Save Our Seas 2.0, legislation to combat marine debris. Murphy and Murkowski are both cosponsors of the bill, which was introduced and led by U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island) and U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey). The legislation includes a Murphy-Murkowski drafted provision that allows for the establishment of a new Genius Prize to fund the development of materials to replace single use plastic and innovations that remove and prevent plastic waste.

“The amount of plastic flowing into our oceans poses a huge problem. That’s why I was proud to work with Senators Sullivan, Whitehouse and Menendez on the bipartisan Save our Seas 2.0 Act, which will reduce the amount of plastic in our oceans at home and abroad,” said Senator Murphy. “I am also grateful the final bill includes language I drafted with Senator Murkowski to allow for the establishment of a genius prize to clean up marine debris and replace single-use plastics. There’s more work to do, but this bill is an important step in the right direction.”

“Alaskans depend on healthy oceans and coastlines to support the marine resources that so many of our communities depend on. Whether it’s for our fisheries, tourism, or subsistence activities—maintaining a healthy marine environment is essential to our everyday lives. I applaud Senator Sullivan for his leadership on legislation to eliminate plastic waste polluting our oceans and am pleased by the Senate passage of Save Our Seas 2.0, legislation that I cosponsored,” said Senator Murkowski. “The bill includes a provision of mine with Senator Murphy to fund a new Genius Prize, which would reward innovation and creative strategies to combat the growing issue of marine debris. By creating incentives for the development of projects to clean up our oceans and shorelines, as well as to replace or improve single-use plastics, we are taking important steps to ensure healthier ocean environments for generations to come.”



Last year, Murphy voted to pass the related Save Our Seas 2.0: Enhanced Global Engagement to Combat Marine Debris Act out of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Murphy and Murkowski released the following statement after the legislation passed the Senate earlier this year.

