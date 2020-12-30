Stratford News: Armed Robbery

2020-12-28@9:46pm–#Stratford CT– The Stratford Police Department responded to the Dao Asian Cuisine Restaurant located at 7365 Main Street for an armed robbery. The employees reported that a man entered the restaurant armed with a rifle. He pointed it at the employees and demanded money and the robber fled with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured during the event.

On December 29, Stratford Detectives with the assistance of Bridgeport Police arrested Kemuel Jimenez-Rivera, 39 of Bridgeport for the robbery. He was charged with Robbery 1st degree, Threatening 1st degree, Illegal use of a facsimile firearm, and larceny 6th degree. He was held on $250,000 bond. Police say the investigation remains active.