Westport Police Food Drive

The Westport Police Department is proud to announce our partnership
with representatives of the Westport Health and Human Services
Department and employees of Mental Grit Fitness in the ‘Stop, Shop and
Drop-Off’ Holiday Food Drive scheduled for Thursday December 17 and
Friday December 18, 2020.
Volunteers from all three of these organizations will be on hand
collecting donations at the Imperial Municipal Parking Lot, located directly
off of Imperial Avenue in Westport, from 12:00pm to 4:30pm each of these
two days. All items collected will directly benefit needy families within
the Homes with Hope Inc. network as well as those affiliated with the
Norwalk chapter of the NAACP.
The specifically requested non-perishable items are as follows:
Canned, jarred and boxed goods including chicken, salmon,
SPAM, tuna, fruit, applesauce, vegetables, soups/stews,
peanut butter, jelly, pasta sauces, pasta and macaroni and cheese
Breakfast items such as granola, breakfast bars, and cereal
Toiletries and cleaning products including paper towels,
tissues, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves,
sponges, sanitizing wipes, and laundry detergent
We kindly ask that donors please not bring any perishable items since
these cannot be properly preserved on site.
Volunteers will be taking all appropriate pandemic safety precautions
and can accommodate contactless drop-off of products in the form of walk-
up or drive-up donations including the direct retrieval of these items from
the trunk of your vehicle.
Those seeking additional information on this event are requested to
contact Andrew Berman, one of the organizers and a volunteer. He can be
reached directly at (203) 733-1194 or andy@mentalgritfitness.com
We collectively thank you in advance for your consideration and
generosity in helping to support our neighbors in need during this holiday
season.
