Westport Police Food Drive

The Westport Police Department is proud to announce our partnership

with representatives of the Westport Health and Human Services

Department and employees of Mental Grit Fitness in the ‘Stop, Shop and

Drop-Off’ Holiday Food Drive scheduled for Thursday December 17 and

Friday December 18, 2020.

Volunteers from all three of these organizations will be on hand

collecting donations at the Imperial Municipal Parking Lot, located directly

off of Imperial Avenue in Westport, from 12:00pm to 4:30pm each of these

two days. All items collected will directly benefit needy families within

the Homes with Hope Inc. network as well as those affiliated with the

Norwalk chapter of the NAACP.

The specifically requested non-perishable items are as follows:

 Canned, jarred and boxed goods including chicken, salmon,

SPAM, tuna, fruit, applesauce, vegetables, soups/stews,

peanut butter, jelly, pasta sauces, pasta and macaroni and cheese

 Breakfast items such as granola, breakfast bars, and cereal

 Toiletries and cleaning products including paper towels,

tissues, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves,

sponges, sanitizing wipes, and laundry detergent

WESTPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT

50 Jesup Road

Westport, Connecticut 06880-4385

Telephone: 203-341-6000 Fax: 203-341-6092

Foti Koskinas

Chief of Police

We kindly ask that donors please not bring any perishable items since

these cannot be properly preserved on site.

Volunteers will be taking all appropriate pandemic safety precautions

and can accommodate contactless drop-off of products in the form of walk-

up or drive-up donations including the direct retrieval of these items from

the trunk of your vehicle.

Those seeking additional information on this event are requested to

contact Andrew Berman, one of the organizers and a volunteer. He can be

reached directly at (203) 733-1194 or andy@mentalgritfitness.com

We collectively thank you in advance for your consideration and

generosity in helping to support our neighbors in need during this holiday

season.

This press release was made possible by: