2021-01-01@1:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– One person was shot in the 1400 block of Reservoir Avenue. The victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital by private vehicle.

3:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– Another person was grazed by a bullet on Fairfield Avenue near Albion Street. There were no serious injury reported.

Shell casings were found at both locations.

