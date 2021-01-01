Bridgeport News: Fire in Black Rock

2021-01-01@7:54–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 765 Brewster St. Upon arrival, companies had fire coming from the second and third floors, towards the rear. Companies made an interior attack. As the fire spread through out the house, companies were briefly withdrawn from the building. The bulk of the fire was knocked down and members went back in to complete overhaul.

Cause is under investigation. Red Cross notified for several relocations. No injuries to public or firefighters.