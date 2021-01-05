Bridgeport News: Suspect Wanted In Elderly Attack Arrested

2020-12-31 #Bridgeport CT– A man wanted in the assault of an elderly man was arrested by Bridgeport Police. The assault was on a 74 year-old man which took place at the Stop and Shop bottle return at 4531 Main Street while the man was returning bottles and cans. It appeared that the suspect attempted to cash out the victim’s bottle receipts. The victim was treated at the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect was identified as Verol Clarke, age 49. He was taken into custody without incident. Bond was set for $25,000.