https://www.doingitlocal.com/2021/02/87665/

Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) is welcoming a viability grant to Bridgeport from the Department of Agriculture. The viability grant will help to establish the first shipping container urban farm in the city and increase access to healthy green vegetables. The funding will allow for the purchase, installation, and construction of three shipping container urban farming structures to hydroponically grow microgreens and leafy vegetables which will provide year-round access to microgreens to Bridgeport’s residents and the East End NRZ Market.

“Urban communities should have access to locally grown produce and I am thankful to the Department of Agriculture for awarding Bridgeport this funding,” said Sen. Moore. “Not only will this make locally grown vegetables more accessible to people who live in the city, but it magnifies the importance of nutrition, locally grown food, and health equity.”

$49,999 has been awarded to the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport’s FEED Center program to purchase, construct, and install one walk-in combination cooler and freezer to increase Connecticut produce distributed into the Bridgeport area, which will result in:

10-15% increase in the pounds of CT Grown produce in FEED distribution channels.

10% increase in new markets for farmers with seconds and thirds at competitive market rates.

40% increase in FEED’s capacity to purchase, store, process and distribute CT grown produce.

Newly developed print and digital marketing materials distributed to highlight CT farmers and CT Grown produce.

