Bridgeport News: Arson Suspected In Club Fire

Bridgeport News: Arson Suspected In Club Fire2021-02-16@4:20am–#Bridgeport CT– Arson is suspected in an overnight fire at Perfections Lounge at 1603 Barnum Avenue. First arriving companies found fire in the building and flames from the roof. Due to the layout and construction type of this commercial building there was considerable heat and fire contained within, and a second alarm was struck for additional resources. Searches were negative and the fire was extinguished with no injuries reported. However, security video on Barnum Avenue shows a man running down the street on fire. It is thought the man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail through a window in the back of the business.