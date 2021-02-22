Bridgeport News: Man Shoots Self With Stolen Gun

#Bridgeport CT–On February 21, 2021 at approximately 1:15 pm Bridgeport Police Detectives responded to a party shot at 324 Lyon Terrace Bridgeport, CT. During their investigation, Detectives were able to determine there was a crime scene at this address and the victim had lied about the location he was shot to avoid being arrested.

Detectives determined the victim accidentally shot himself in the left arm. He was treated for this non life threatening injury at St. Vincents Hospital and discharged later in the day.

Detectives located the illegal firearm used in the shooting and subsequently established probable cause to arrest the Victim/Suspect.

The Victim/Suspect has been identified as 19 year old Kahlis Parker of Bridgeport Connecticut. Parker has been charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Stealing a Firearm, Interfering with a Police Officer, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Illegal Sale/Transfer of a Firearm, and Negligent Storage of a Firearm. Bond set at $250,000.00.

No other residents inside the apartment complex were injured during this incident.