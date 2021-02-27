Bridgeport News: Now For Something Totally Different

2021-02-27@2:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call reporting a person in the convenience store Reservoir and Trumbull Avenue was bleeding from the hand and then went unconscious. Fire and AMR were sent to the scene. Shortly after fire arrived on scene, they reported a possible gunshot wound. Patrol units and a Sector Sergeant were sent to the scene to investigate. The victim had since gotten up and attempted to walk away from the scene but was located in the 1800 block of Reservoir Avenue. The victim did not suffer from a gun shot wound after further assessment.