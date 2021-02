Bridgeport News: Swatting Incident at UB2021-4:35pm–#Bridgeport CT– A caller said he had 10 pipe bombs, firearms and 10 Japanese hostages at the College Park Townhomes at 291 Park Avenue. The surrounding area was blocked off by police. By 5:00pm it was determined to be a prank/swatting call. Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.