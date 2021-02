2021-02-27@10:36pm–#Milford CT– Tonight’s vehicle fire was on I-95 southbound near exit 40 but it sounds like the car went off the embankment and is now behind the mall. No one was in the vehicle, first responders expanding their search to make sure they weren’t ejected from the car or if they just fled the scene. Kevin from OnSceneMedia is there and will let me/us know.