Westport News: Computer Crime in the Second Degree

#Westport CT– On September 4, 2020 at approximately 10:26 a.m., a Westport Police detective responded to a local business that was reporting a possible computer crime. The complainant alleged that a former employee “hacked” into their computer system and made some modifications to their website. Furthermore, the day after the initial police report was filed the company advised that they were the victim of ransomware and as a result, they were unable to access their work files.



The detective, after an extensive investigation, developed Yigitali Ercan as a suspect and it was confirmed that he is in fact a former employee of the company in question. Mr. Ercan was interviewed and denied altering the business’s website and locking them out of their files. Based upon the investigation, an arrest warrant was drafted and then signed by a Superior Court Judge.



On the afternoon of February 9, 2021, Mr. Ercan turned himself in at the Westport Police Department in connection with this active warrant. Per the warrant, he was charged with Computer Crime in the Second Degree. Mr. Ercan was released after posting a $75,000.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on the morning of March 1, 2021 at Norwalk Superior Court.