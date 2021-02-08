Westport News: Possession of Child Pornography in the Second Degree

Tampering with Evidence

#Westport CT– On April 4, 2020, the Westport Police Department received information that a town resident was possibly downloading child pornography onto his computer. The Sergeant investigating the matter was able to determine that the IP address of the computer being utilized to download the suspected images did in fact come back to a home in Westport. A search warrant was then applied for and granted to search the computers and electronic devices at the address in question. During the execution of the search warrant, one of the residents, Sam Gold, allegedly tampered with some of the devices that the investigating detectives were attempting to inspect.



During an examination of the devices that were seized, suspected images of child pornography allegedly downloaded by Sam Gold were located. Based upon the investigation, an arrest warrant was applied for and granted by a Superior Court Judge. On the morning of February 6, 2021, Mr. Gold turned himself in at the Westport Police Department in connection with this active warrant. Per the warrant, he was charged with Possession of Child Pornography in the Second Degree, Tampering with Evidence, Interfering with a Search, and Interfering with an Officer. Mr. Gold was released after posting a $100,000.00 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on the morning of February 9, 2021 at Norwalk Superior Court. (Westport Police Press Release)