Ansonia News: Subway Armed Robbery

2021-02-27 #Ansonia, CT–On February 28, 2021 at about 5:40 P.M., the Ansonia Police Department investigated a report of an armed robbery at the Subway sandwich shop at 350 West Main Street. The suspect was described as a black male about 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and blue surgical mask. The suspect was armed with a dark colored handgun and took cash from the register. The suspect left the store and walked towards the Target parking lot. There was a gold colored SUV, unknown make or model, that dropped the male off prior to the robbery and was last seen traveling south on West Main Street towards Main Street.

The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553

