Bridgeport News: Homicide

On March 17, 2021 at approximately 5:24 pm, the Bridgeport Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 100 block on Union Avenue on a report of shots fired. Officers located a victim suffering from multiple gun-shot wounds at 100 Blackstone Street. Medics were called and, with the assistance of police, quickly transported the victim to Bridgeport Hospital. The victim, a 22-year-old Bridgeport man, later died at Bridgeport Hospital.

The Patrol Division has secured a large crime scene in the 100 block of Union Avenue and at 100 Blackstone Street. The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation.

The public should expect road closures in the area for several hours as evidence is collected.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Robert Winkler at 203-581-5244 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

