Bridgeport Police UPDATE: Police said the officer was responding to a burglary in progress and had the lights and siren activated. The officer and two others in another car were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.



2021-03-26@5:25pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a crash involving one of their own at the intersection of Fairfield and Iranistan Avenue. The officer and at least one other person was injured and taken to the hospital with unknown inuries.