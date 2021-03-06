Bridgeport Public Libraries to Reopen Monday March 8th

Bridgeport, CT – Bridgeport Public Library Board President James O’Donnell and City Librarian Elaine Braithwaite joined to announce that library branches located in Black Rock, East Side, and North End will reopen for browsing, quick pick-ups, copy and fax services on Monday March 8th, 2021.

· Black Rock Branch Library 2705 Fairfield Avenue (203) 576-7025

· East Side Branch Library 1174 East Main Street (203) 576-7634

· North Branch Library 3455 Madison Avenue (203) 576-8113

Computers are available at these locations by appointment. All visitors must always wear a mask and follow social distancing rules.

Due to construction, the Downtown Burroughs-Saden Library & the Newfield Branch Library will remain closed.

For hours and information, visit BportLibrary.org or call the Branch most convenient to you. For COVID-19 testing, visit GetTestedBPT.com and to learn more about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, visit GetVaxBPT.com.

