Connecticut Auto Retailers Oppose “Tesla” Bill

#Bridgeport CT– Today, The Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association (CAR) along with BMW of Bridgeport and Park City Ford held a press conference to oppose Connecticut Legislation SB 127 also known as the Tesla bill which was co-sponsored by Bridgeport’s own State Representative Christopher Rosario. In essence, the Tesla bill will allow unfair competition by allowing Tesla to operate online in the state without any brick and mortar dealership in the state. General Manager and Executive Vice-President Tim Kraemer of BMW of Bridgeport said “this is important because they (consumers) don’t have the same protections of state and local laws that are in place here in Connecticut to make sure you have the proper rules and regulations on financing, warranty and lemon laws. But more important, service after the sale”. Jason Flint, Vice President and Sales Manager of Park City Ford said he’s “been in business for 31 years. If a customer has a problem they can come directly to him and they can solve it together. You don’t have that when you have a corporate owned store that has no dealer. Kraemer continued that they are locally owned and operated. BMW of Bridgeport and Ridgefield employ over 240 people and in Bridgeport alone they will be pay $257,000 in taxes to the city. Flint said the trend for all car dealers is to move towards electrified vehicles and making a push for greener vehicles to protect the environment. But to have one dealer come in only allow the Tesla charging stations to only work on Tesla’s is wrong.