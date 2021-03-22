Fairfield News: Gun/Drug Charges



#Fairfield CT– In July of 2020, the Fairfield Police Quality of Life Unit obtained information that Kevin Chesney (DOB: 03/08/1986) of Kings Highway East, Fairfield, was involved in narcotics sales within the Town of Fairfield.

Quality of Life Unit detectives conducted a several month investigation into Chesney consisting of search warrants, undercover operations, and surveilled drug purchases. The investigation revealed Chesney was actively selling cocaine in Fairfield.

Quality of Life Unit detectives obtained a Bridgeport Superior Court Arrest Warrant for Chesney charging him with Possession of Narcotics WITS (With Intent To Sell) and Possession of Narcotics. In addition to the arrest warrant, detectives obtained Search Warrants for Chesney’s Kings Highway East apartment and vehicle.

In the early morning hours of March 4th Detectives from the Quality of Life Unit were conducting surveillance on Chesney. Chesney was taken into custody while exiting his apartment.

Chesney was found to be in possession of his legally registered loaded handgun and multiple cell phones. A search of his vehicle revealed a plastic zip lock bag containing 15 individual baggies of cocaine packaged for sale. $2,000 in cash was seized from Chesney’s apartment which investigators believed to be drug proceeds. Chesney was additionally charged with Possession of Narcotics WITS and Possession of Narcotics.

Chesney’s CT Pistol Permit and registered firearm were seized in the investigation.

Chesney is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on 3/25/2021.