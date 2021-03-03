DMV’s Web Portal Can Be Accessed at ct.gov/DMV

HARTFORD, CT– Governor Ned Lamont announced that the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has launched a revitalized web portal for the agency that also increases the number of transactions customers are able to complete online. New online services added during this launch include the ability to request a duplicate driver’s license, a duplicate non-driver ID, and driving history. The DMV’s web portal can be accessed by visiting ct.gov/dmv.



These new online services are in addition to the announcement made last month that Connecticut residents now have the ability to renew their driver’s licenses and non-driver IDs online. Renewing credentials online can take as little as seven minutes.

The addition of more online services is part of the Lamont administration’s ongoing efforts to modernize state government by creating more convenience for residents and making services more easily accessible.

“The DMV’s efforts to make sure services are accessible, easy to find, and online are a critical part of our modernization efforts,” Governor Lamont said. “Our residents deserve a government that is dedicated to changing with new technology and makes transactions as easy as possible. I am pleased to see these updates happening at such a critical agency, and I look forward to providing more streamlined services to our residents soon.”

“We have a team of dedicated professionals in place propelling our modernization efforts forward,” DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said. “Their attention to detail is paramount, and their determination to improve the user experience has led to the development of several new online services. We will continue to identify opportunities for improvement and have plans to launch additional services in March.”

“We are incrementally transforming the DMV,” DMV Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera said. “We are improving how customers interact with the agency. With the onset of the pandemic, customers have become accustomed to having access to services online. Government should not be the exception.”

“State government needs to catch up in using technology in order to best serve our residents,” Connecticut’s Chief Operating Officer and Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Josh Geballe said. “The DMV has worked hard throughout the pandemic – and before the pandemic – to make sure that our residents can interact with a significantly smaller burden on time and energy than in the past. I want to thank the leadership at the DMV for making these common-sense updates for our residents so quickly. Changes of this magnitude are not always easy but make a huge difference for our state.”

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year, the DMV revitalized its service delivery model through the implementation of an appointment-based system, which has resulted in a significant reduction in customer wait times

Customers can view all online services or schedule an in-person appointment with the DMV by visiting the agency’s newly refreshed web portal at ct.gov/dmv.

