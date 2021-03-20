Norwalk News: Heroin/Fentynal Arrest

#Norwalk CT–On Friday March 19, 2021, at approximately 3:00 PM, Norwalk Police Department’s Special Services

Investigators detained Walter Davis, and found him in possession of a significant amount of packaged

Heroin combined with Fentanyl.

An investigation, spanning a prior six month period and covering the greater Fairfield County area,

provided Investigators with enough information to secure Search and Seizure Warrants for Davis’s

person. When Davis, known as Baby Love, was detained by the Special Services team, he was found to

be in possession of 348 bags of the packaged Heroin/Fentanyl. All 348 glassine envelopes containing

Heroin/Fentanyl mixture were stamped “takeover”. The street value for the illicit substance is estimated

to be $20,000. Davis was arrested, and a large quantity of dangerous narcotics was removed from the

city streets.

Davis has an extensive criminal history with 19 arrests, the first dating back to 1973. He is a 16 time

convicted felon on numerous charges including narcotics, robbery, larceny, violation of probation,

failure to appear, escape, assault, burglary, and smuggling narcotics in the mail.

Arrested: Walter Davis, aka Baby Love, 66, of 17 Osborne Avenue, Norwalk

Charges:

 Possession of controlled substance (2 counts)

 Possession of a controlled substance within 1500ft of a daycare

 Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell

 Possession with intent to sell controlled substance within 1500ft of a daycare

Bond: $150,000

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,

followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)