Bridgeport News: Homicide #4

#Bridgeport CT–On March 19, 2021 at approximately 11:48 pm, Bridgeport Police responded to the intersection of Norman Street & Railroad Avenue on the report of an unresponsive party. Emergency personnel located the victim lying on the sidewalk at 34 Norman Street. The victim, an unidentified middle-aged male, had injuries to his body indicating a homicide had occurred. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The Patrol Division has secured a crime scene on Norman Street between Railroad Avenue & Cottage Street. The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation. The public should expect road closures in the area for several hours as evidence is collected.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Jorge Cintron at 203-581-5227 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.