Bridgeport Loses Another Cop and Westport Gains The Experience

#Westport CT– The Westport Police Department is pleased to announce that Stephen Silva has

joined its ranks. Officer Silva was sworn in during a small ceremony earlier today in front of his family and friends.



Officer Silva started his career in law enforcement in 2016 with the Bridgeport Police Department. During his time in Bridgeport, he worked in the patrol division, served as an acting detective, and was a member of the department’s honor guard. In addition to working full time as a police officer, Officer Silva is pursuing a degree in Emergency Management at Post University. Public service is clearly something that runs in Officer Silva’s family as one brother is a detective with the Trumbull Police Department and the other is a

corrections officer.



Chief Foti Koskinas stated that, “Officer Silva brings a wealth of experience and there is little doubt that he will be a great addition to the department. Please join me in welcoming him to the community.”