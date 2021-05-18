Fairfield News: High Levels Of Carbon Monoxide Evacuates High Rise

2021-05-17@8:40pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to The Trademark located at 665 Commerce Drive for a smoke detector activation. When they arrived they discovered a high level of carbon monoxide in the building. Firefighters become concerned when levels reach 35 parts per million which can cause headaches and light-headedness. Levels in the upper floors reached over 300 parts per million. Firefighters pulled the fire alarm to evacuate the building and began metering floor by floor ensuring everyone made it out of the building safely. No one was injured or sickened but the levels. Firefighters believe it was caused by gasoline-powered equipment used on the first floor. This has happened once before at this location.