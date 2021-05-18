STATEMENT ON PROPOSED AT&T-DISCOVERY MEDIA MERGER

WASHINGTON, DC] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) released the following statement in response to the proposed merger between AT&T’s media business and Discovery:

“This mega-merger combining two of the country’s largest media conglomerates demands close scrutiny to protect consumers’ pocket books instead of accelerating further concentration among corporate behemoths. Recent lax antitrust enforcement has allowed a dramatic consolidation in the media market that is driving up prices and limiting consumer choice. Television viewers and sports lovers deserve more choices about how they get their entertainment, better competition over services, and lower prices. I expect that antitrust enforcers will fully and fairly review this deal to protect consumers’ interests.”

