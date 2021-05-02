Fairfield News: Hit and Run Driver Arrested

On Thursday 04/29/21 at 2013 hours, the Fairfield Police Emergency Communications Center received a 9-11 call reporting that a motor vehicle collision had just occurred in front of Testo’s Restaurant located on Brooklawn Avenue in Fairfield and the responsible vehicle fled the scene after impact.

The victim of this collision, a 48 year old female resident of Bridgeport, was traveling south on Brooklawn Avenue on her way home and was stopped at the stop sign for the intersection of Suburban Avenue. A blue Honda Civic that had been traveling east on Suburban Avenue, made a sharp left turn and struck the victim’s vehicle at its front left causing disabling damage to her vehicle. This female victim was subsequently transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center for evaluation and treatment for dizziness and aches and pains from this impact.

The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit was able to obtain the rear license plate of the striking vehicle, provided by the victim, and moments later, the fleeing vehicle was located on Brooklawn Avenue and its owner / operator was taken into custody.

The blue 2007 Honda Civic was being operated by Garrett Jones (DOB 03/17/57) of 1095 Brooklawn Avenue in Fairfield CT, who failed field sobriety tests and was determined to be intoxicated by alcohol, three times over the legal limit.

Garret Jones was arrested and charged with Failure to Drive in Proper Lane of Travel (14-236), DUI (14-227a) and Evading Responsibility Causing Injury (14-224b(2)) and was released after posting $100, 10% of a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 05/25/21.

