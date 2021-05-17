Norwalk News: Murder/Suicide With Standoff

#Norwalk CT–Around 4pm Norwalk Police received calls of a man who shot his mother at Chattham Drive. Police quickly surrounded the area and evacuated nearby neighbors (about a dozen people). Police did said over the radio that they hear gunshots while in the perimeter. After receiving two military-style “Bobcats” from neighboring towns, police make entry via a robot, but they called it a drone and discover the two deceased bodies. Police made entry around 6:30PMish. Detectives moved in to investigate and the medical examiner was called to the scene.