Selfies And Your Covid Card

According to the Better Business Bureau, posting your vaccination card on social media can make you the victim of identity theft and it can help scammers create phony versions. Your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine. If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use. Posting photos of the cards helps provide scammers with information they can use to create phony cards. The BBB recommends the following actions to keep yourself safe:

Share your vaccine sticker or use a profile frame on Facebook.

Review your security settings on social media to double check whom your sharing your posts with.

Think twice before participating in other viral personal posts including those that display what kind of cars you’ve owned, your favorite songs and your favorite TV shows. These “favorite things” are commonly used for passwords and security questions.

