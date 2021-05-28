Trumbull News: What To Do If You Spot A Bear

The Trumbull Police Department, Trumbull Animal Control, and the Connecticut

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) have been continually receiving

complaints regarding several sightings of black bears in the North end of town. The animals

have been causing alarm with residents, due to their close proximity to homes and curious

behavior that is unusually close to neighbors, where they are likely searching for food.

The Trumbull Police would like to confirm that they are coordinating efforts, and working

together with, the Trumbull Animal Control, CT DEEP Wildlife Division, and wildlife experts to

document these matters and provide important safety information to residents on what to do,

and how to limit the attraction of bears to their property.

Below are a few links to learn about, and get a better understanding of, how to live and coexist

with bears. There is one direct link to DEEP’s “Living with Black Bears” page and another link to

“Bear Wise”, which are great resources regarding bears that were created by bear biologists.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvHOyR5vWd0https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3j0gJduj8ochttps://portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Nuisance-Wildlife/Living-with-Black-Bearshttps://bearwise.org/

On Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021, the Trumbull Police Department and Animal Control

Office received reports of bear sightings on Deer Run Dr. and Putting Green Rd. where a bear

was seen getting very close to a home, and another moving near a residential swimming pool.

Recently, there have been several bear sightings in Trumbull to include the Indian Ledge Park

and the Tashua areas of town.

On the morning of Friday, May 21, there were also reports from residents in the areas of

Barnswallow Drive and Scenic Hill Road reporting a bear getting into garbage and bird feeders.

One of these reports stated that a bear even went onto a deck while the resident was outside

cooking on a grill.

There has been more than one bear observed in these areas, one of which was spotted with

small cubs. Another had previously been tagged with #211, and was known to have been in the

West Hartford, CT area. Nobody has been injured or made contact with the bear, but residents

are strongly urged to be aware of these circumstances and to take precautions.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has been notified

of these incidents, and has even assigned a bear biologist to work together on these matters.

The following information was obtained from the DEEP website:

https://portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Fact-Sheets/Black-Bear

If You See a Bear

 Observe it from a distance.

 Advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms or walk slowly away.

 Never attempt to feed or attract bears.

 Report bear sightings to the Wildlife Division or call (860) 424-3011.

Bears Near your Home

In wilderness settings, bears usually avoid people. However, food attractants near homes can

cause them to grow habituated to humans and disturbances, such as dogs and other noises.

Bears are attracted by bird feeders, garbage, outdoor pet food, compost piles, fruit trees, and

berry-producing shrubs.

To avoid attracting bears

 Remove bird feeders from late March through November. If a bear visits a bird feeder in

winter, remove the feeder.

 Wait until the morning of collection before bringing out trash. Add a few capfuls of

ammonia to trash bags and garbage cans to mask food odors. Keep trash bags in a

container with a tight lid and store in a garage or shed.

 Do not leave pet food outside overnight. Store food in airtight containers.

 Do not put meats or sweet-smelling fruit rinds in compost piles. Lime can be sprinkled

on the compost pile to reduce the smell and discourage bears.

 Thoroughly clean grills after use or store in a garage or shed.

 Never intentionally feed bears. Bears that associate food with people may become

aggressive and dangerous. This may lead to personal injury, property damage, and the

need to destroy problem animals.

 Encourage your neighbors to take similar precautions.

