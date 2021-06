2021-06-24@12:40pm–#Fairfield CT–#bear211– The children playing on the playground at St. Timothy Pre-School on Congress Street were quickly brought inside after Bear 211 made a visit. The bear was no longer on the scene when animal control and I arrived after our 15 minute ride to the pre-school. Bear 211 has it’s own Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/486506749295341 He gets around and fast!